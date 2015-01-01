Abstract

Bogor City is experiencing rapid development; one of the reasons is its strategic location, which is close to the capital city of Jakarta. As a developing city, transportation is one of the sectors that has an important and strategic role in supporting development in all fields, but in everyday life transportation also has an impact on traffic safety. Therefore, it is felt that there is a need to mitigate traffic accidents to reduce the rate of traffic accidents that occur on highways, especially secondary arterial roads in Bogor City. To make it easier to analyze areas prone to traffic accidents, GIS (Geographic Information System) approach is used, which can integrate various databases, be it spatial data such as maps, photos, and satellite images, or non-spatial or better known as textual data such as attribute and numeric data, thus allowing the location prone to traffic accidents to be described in a two-dimensional form that can be edited and revised quickly so that it can always produce actual information that can be used as a basis for analysts in decision making. Based on the results of the analysis, the highest number and distribution of traffic accidents are in Central Bogor District and North Bogor District, while West Bogor District has a moderate accident rate and South Bogor, North Bogor, and Tanah Sareal Districts have a low accident rate. Most accident-prone points are located in locations that are the center of community activities. With the land use plan in Bogor City in the form of converting green open spaces into residential, trade, and service areas, as well as education and office areas, population growth and the need for transportation will increase. In line with that, the number of accidents will also increase, so it is necessary to mitigate traffic accidents to prevent or suppress the surge in the number of accidents that will occur.

