SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salleh SS. Plann. Malays. 2023; 21(4): 113-125.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Malaysian Institute of Planners)

DOI

10.21837/pm.v21i28.1320

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School road safety concerns include the drop-off location for children at the school entrance, traffic congestion around the school, and road safety amenities. Most research is done by analyzing data with descriptive statistics, but these don't give a clear order of the factors that lead to these incidents. So, the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) has been used to help figure out which ways of intervening are the most effective at cutting down on accidents. The following objectives have been outlined: (i) to identify the most critical factors that contribute to road safety measures in the school area, such as high traffic volume, speeding, or a lack of pedestrian infrastructure, and (ii) to prioritize potential interventions for improving road safety. The study's methods include four main steps: making an instrument, collecting data, analyzing the data with AHP, and coming up with a list of actions to take based on priority.

RESULTS show that the most significant outcome was 33% peak hour management, and 33% of the needs of parent car management are equally critical. The other concerns are on the children's path. The outcome presented herein gives an insight into how to prioritize roads for safety mitigation, which is expected to be useful to various decision-makers.

SR2S


Language: en

Keywords

AHP; multi-criteria analysis; Road safety; school children; traffic congestion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print