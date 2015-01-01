Abstract

School road safety concerns include the drop-off location for children at the school entrance, traffic congestion around the school, and road safety amenities. Most research is done by analyzing data with descriptive statistics, but these don't give a clear order of the factors that lead to these incidents. So, the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) has been used to help figure out which ways of intervening are the most effective at cutting down on accidents. The following objectives have been outlined: (i) to identify the most critical factors that contribute to road safety measures in the school area, such as high traffic volume, speeding, or a lack of pedestrian infrastructure, and (ii) to prioritize potential interventions for improving road safety. The study's methods include four main steps: making an instrument, collecting data, analyzing the data with AHP, and coming up with a list of actions to take based on priority.



RESULTS show that the most significant outcome was 33% peak hour management, and 33% of the needs of parent car management are equally critical. The other concerns are on the children's path. The outcome presented herein gives an insight into how to prioritize roads for safety mitigation, which is expected to be useful to various decision-makers.



SR2S

