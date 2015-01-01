Abstract

Cycling as a mode of transport has been identified as one of the solutions to traffic congestion, high carbon emission, and health issues in both urban and residential areas. Lately, cycling is growing in popularity among residents, and many are involved in cycling activities for various personal reasons: now, bicycle is not only for transport, but it is also used for sports' training, exercise, and recreation. This cycling trend offers multiple benefits, and to help increase the momentum, some forms of intervention should take place. Two intervention factors that contribute to cycling behaviours are the built environment and social factor. Thus, this study seeks to explore the built environment and social factors that influence cycling behaviour in Putrajaya area. The respondents were selected among cyclists in Putrajaya using snowball and convenience sampling procedures. Through the use of descriptive analysis and after finalising the suitable variables by Factor Analysis, the finding reveals the suitable and reliable factors for future intervention. The implications and recommendations from this research contribute to the existing body of knowledge on cycling behaviour.

