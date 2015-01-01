Abstract

Motivation in outdoor recreational participation has an important position as it helps to determine why individuals engage in recreational behaviour, the way individuals do, understand the benefits of participation and serves as basic knowledge in assisting the planning process and environmental management. Each involvement is influenced by motivating factors that can generate behaviour and achievement to experience the pleasure and self-satisfaction inherent in recreation. Thus, the aim of this study was to identify motivating factors influencing outdoor recreational involvement among rural and urban communities. A set of questionnaires was used to obtain quantitative data sets and were distributed to 384 respondents who were among individuals living in rural and urban areas. The analysis revealed four broad categories of motivation using the Recreation Experience Scales (REP) 'scales', namely social interaction, physical health and fitness, rest, and interaction with the environment. Respondents rated activities with family members, relaxing the mind, enjoying a peaceful surrounding area, and improving personal health and fitness as the main motivating factors influencing outdoor recreation involvement.

