Abstract

Visiting greenspace plays an important role in maintaining public mental wellbeing. This study aims to explore what results from people's limited access to greenspace and the consequent effects on people's mental health. To achieve this goal, this study takes the district of Nanshan in Shenzhen, China as a case study to empirically examine whether residents are adequately exposed to greenspace.



FINDINGS revealed that there was an unbalanced spatial distribution of population and greenspace in Nanshan, which was one of the main factors deterring some residents from being served by greenspace. This study also found that the pandemic has caused a deterioration of mental health. Consequently, three naturebased approaches to reducing public psychological diseases under the condition of inadequate access to greenspace were proposed. These findings can provide policymakers with significant insights for local greenspace design and planning in Nanshan. It also offers some effective suggestions to handle public mental issues due to limited access to greenspace.

