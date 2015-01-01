|
Cai X, Tedong PA, Zainol R. Plann. Malays. 2022; 20(5): 40-50.
(Copyright © 2022, Malaysian Institute of Planners)
Abstract
Visiting greenspace plays an important role in maintaining public mental wellbeing. This study aims to explore what results from people's limited access to greenspace and the consequent effects on people's mental health. To achieve this goal, this study takes the district of Nanshan in Shenzhen, China as a case study to empirically examine whether residents are adequately exposed to greenspace.
COVID-19; Greenspace; Mental health; Nanshan; Park accessibility