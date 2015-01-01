|
Talmizi NM, Ali NEH, Mokhtar S. Plann. Malays. 2022; 20(2): 260-271.
(Copyright © 2022, Malaysian Institute of Planners)
Walking is the most common form of physical activity people engages in. However, people walk for different purposes, which most times are influenced by environmental, and socio-economic factors operational within a particular setting. Literature on walking behaviour is dominated by physical environment factors with little mention of socio-demographic factors. Therefore, this study examined the influence of socio-demographic attributes on two categories of walking behaviour: the utilitarian and recreational walking. Through an online survey, 320 copies of the questionnaire were purposefully administered to adults of 18 years old and above in Shah Alam City, Malaysia. A multiple linear regression analysis technique was adopted in identifying the predictors (sociodemographic attributes) that significantly influenced the utilitarian and recreational walking behaviour of respondents.
multiple linear regression; recreational walking; socio-demographic attributes; Utilitarian walking