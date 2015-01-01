Abstract

Walking is the most common form of physical activity people engages in. However, people walk for different purposes, which most times are influenced by environmental, and socio-economic factors operational within a particular setting. Literature on walking behaviour is dominated by physical environment factors with little mention of socio-demographic factors. Therefore, this study examined the influence of socio-demographic attributes on two categories of walking behaviour: the utilitarian and recreational walking. Through an online survey, 320 copies of the questionnaire were purposefully administered to adults of 18 years old and above in Shah Alam City, Malaysia. A multiple linear regression analysis technique was adopted in identifying the predictors (sociodemographic attributes) that significantly influenced the utilitarian and recreational walking behaviour of respondents.



FINDINGS revealed that monthly income (β=-.350, p<0.05), educational qualification (β=.187, p<0.05), and age (β=-.126, p<0.05) have a negative association with utilitarian walking. In contrast, educational qualification (β=.295, p<0.05) and age (β=.240, p<0.05) have a positive association with recreational walking. The findings also revealed that male respondents engaged more in recreational walking while the unmarried walking behaviour varied. Thus, in formulating policies and actions that promote walking, the identified differences in walking behaviour of various groups must be taken into consideration.

