Carr DB, Babulal GM. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2023.16093

The older adult (≥65 years) population in the US will increase to 88 million by 2050 and represent at least 25% of all drivers. Compared with younger cohorts, older adults experience decline in visual (acuity, contrast sensitivity, processing), cognitive (divided and selective attention), and motor functions (grip strength, range of motion) that are required for driving. These age-related changes can work in combination (eg, slower reaction time) to diminish reserve and increase the risk for driving impairment (unable to safely operate a vehicle) when superimposed on chronic diseases such as dementia, stroke, traumatic brain injury, untreated sleep apnea, and Parkinson disease. However, older adults tend to drive less during rush hour, avoid nighttime driving and inclement weather, and make fewer trips and drive shorter distances.


Language: en
