SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Freestone J, Ezard N, Bourne A, Brett J, Roberts DM, Hammoud M, Nedanoski A, Prestage G, Siefried KJ. Harm Reduct. J. 2023; 20(1): e121.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12954-023-00857-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) is used at disproportionately high rates within sexuality and gender diverse communities and carries a high risk of overdose. GHB overdose can result in death. Internationally, recent increases in GHB overdoses have been observed. Coronial reviews of GHB-related death highlight the pivotal roles that bystanders to GHB overdose play in preventing fatality. No research has examined, in detail, how bystanders respond to GHB overdose. This qualitative study was conducted among people who use GHB and explored how they responded upon witnessing a GHB overdose experienced by someone else.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency medical services; Gamma hydroxybutyrate; Harm reduction; LGBTQ +; Overdose; Pre-hospital; Sexualized drug use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print