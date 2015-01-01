Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning is a common medico-social problem in our country causing around 300,000 episodes and around 2000 deaths per year. Attempted suicide among adult females are a major public health problem. The number of self-poisoning in females are increasing in our country day by day. The incidence, nature, etiology, age group affected and the outcome of self-poisoning in females of our country is different from that of the western world.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to analysis the socio-demographic profile & pattern of deliberate self-poisoning among adult females admitted in the Medicine Department, Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Material and Methods: This was a descriptive cross sectional study conducted in the Department of Medicine, Dhaka Medical College Hospital from January 2016 to June 2016. 100 admitted female participants were enrolled in this study as study population. A purposive sampling method was applied for sampling from study population.



RESULTS: The age of the participants were from 18 to 55 years with the mean age of 28.19 (± 9.84) years. Most number of the participants were in 21-29 year's age group (42%) followed by ?20 year's (29%). House wife (30%) was the most common occupation followed by student (25%). Most of the participants were from lower economic class (51%), followed by middle class (41%). 48% participants were in primary level, 24% in secondary level and 22% were illiterate. Most of the participants were married (51%), followed by unmarried (35%), divorced (9%) and widow (5%). 62% participants from rural and 38% from urban area. 75% were Muslim and 25% were Hindu. 55% were from the joint family and 45% were from the nuclear family. Most of the self-poisoning occurred between 6 am to 12 pm (42%), followed by 6 pm to 12 am (30%), 12 pm to 6 pm (20%) and 12 am to 6 am (8%). Insecticide was the most common poison materials (43%), followed by drug ingestion (30%), household detergent (13%), rodenticide (6%) and others (8%). Maximum participants reported the reason for self-poisoning was family disharmony (35%) followed by romantic disappointment (27%). 17% participants reported previous suicidal attempt and 11% had previous psychiatric disorder. Nearly half of the participants (43%) sought medical care within 2 hours and one fourth participants (31%) within 4 hours. About two-thirds of the participants (66%) received primary medical care from different govt. hospitals. Most of the female participants with self-poisoning were recovered completely (71%), while 20% participants recovered with complications and 9% participants died. In the study, fatality rate was found 33.3% in rodenticide and 16.3% in insecticide poisoning.



CONCLUSIONS: As evident from the study, by intervene these problems by various measures might be helpful to prevent many of deliberate self-harm. Early diagnosis and prompt institution of appropriate treatment can make a favorable outcome in deliberate self-poisoning of female participants.