Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rodenticides are the chemicals used to eliminate rodents. Its poisoning is a common poisoning prevalent in India which leads to visit to emergency department and hospitalization. We conducted a study among adults who were admitted due to rodenticide poisoning in a tertiary care hospital of Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, India to evaluate its outcome and factors associated with it.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a prospective study done on the patients with rodenticide poisoning in a tertiaty care hospital between the period of 11th March 2023 to 10th August 2023. A total of 58 cases were included in the study after applying exclusion criteria. Socio-demographic details, baseline and clinical characteristics and complications were noted in all patients. The outcome was seen as recovered, poor outcome, death or LAMA (left against medical advice). All these data were entered in SPSS software version 20.0 and analysed.



RESULT: Most cases were from lower socio-economic class with male female ratio of 1: 1.32. Out of all, 89.7% patients were cases of Deliberate selfpoisoning (DSP) and rest were accidental. Mental stress due to problem in family, marital disharmony, break-ups and failure in exams was seen to be the reason of self-poisoning. Complication was seen in 60.3% of the cases and hepatitis was the most common complication. Majority of the patients (79.3%) recovered while 3.4% cases of rodenticide poisoning finally died. Among all, 8.6% survived with some disability and same proportion left against medical advice.



CONCLUSION: Deliberate self-poisoning forms majority of the cases of rodenticide poisoning. Proper counselling and family-oriented services are required to make people strong so that they can cope up with every mental stress.

