Abstract

BACKGROUND: Choice theory stems from psychological concepts like self-concept, successful identity, and quality of the world. The theory encourages adolescents to accept the responsibility for their choices on the one hand and predict the effect of such decisions on their lives on the other hand. The present study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of choice theory-based group training in internalizing problems, empathy, and identity transformation among male adolescents.



Methods: This quasi-experimental study has a pre-test-post-test and 1.5 months follow-up design with a control group. The statistical population included all male adolescents studying in Qazvin City, Iran, in the 2020-2021 academic year. The sample included 28 male adolescents selected through convenience sampling and randomly assigned to the experimental and control groups (n=14). The experimental group received 8 sessions of 90-minute group training based on choice theory, while the control group did not receive any intervention. We gathered data using the empathy scale, Achenbach system of empirically based assessment (ASEBA), and aspects of identity questionnaire. Mixed repeated analyses of variance, the independent t test, and the Chi-square test were used for data analysis in SPSS software, version 24.



Results: The findings indicated that the group training based on choice theory was effective in promoting internalizing problems (F=30.61, P<0.001), empathy (F=21.35, P<0.001), and identity transformation (F=50.2, P<0.001). In addition, these effects were sustainable until the follow-up period.



Conclusion: This research indicated that group training based on choice theory was effective in internalizing problems, empathy, and identity transformation among male adolescents. It is recommended that school counselors consider the principles and concepts of this intervention as an educational mission and executive task for male adolescents.

Language: en