Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the project was to examine drug overdose records in Brazil from 2000 to 2020 and analyze trends over time in overdoses and overall sociodemographic characteristics of the deceased.



METHODS: Using data from the Mortality Information System for Brazil, we identified records from 2000-2020 in which the underlying cause-of-death was one of the following codes: X40-X45 (accidental poisoning), X60-X65 (intentional poisoning), or Y10-Y15 (undetermined intentionality poisoning). The Brazilian dataset included 21,410 deaths. We used joinpoint regression analyses to assess changes in trends over time.



RESULTS: People who died of drug overdoses in Brazil between 2000-2020 had a mean age of 38.91 years; 38.45% were females and 44.01% identified as Whites. Regarding the intentionality of overdose, 44.70% of the deaths were intentional, and 32.12% were unintentional. Most deaths in Brazil with the identified drug of use were caused by stimulants. However, it is worth noting most Brazilian records do not contain what drug was involved in the deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: The sociodemographic trends in overdose deaths in Brazil must guide country-specific policymakers in decisions. Nevertheless, data gathering must be improved in general and with a particular concern on the drug of recording.

Language: en