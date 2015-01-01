Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Using case law, the aims of this study were to document the methods for trafficking of performance and image-enhancing drugs (PIED) into Australia, and the characteristics of individuals and groups involved.



METHODS: Data was collected from judges' sentencing comments. Searches were conducted using the Australasian Legal Information Institute database across all states in Australia, for the period of January 2010 to December 2021. After removing duplicates and cases which did not meet the inclusion criteria, 31 cases were included in the analysis.



RESULTS: Across the 31 cases, 37 individuals were named as being involved in the supply and/or trafficking of PIEDs, with three cases involving an unknown number of individuals. One case named four actors involved in the supply and/or trafficking of PIEDs, three cases involved three actors, four cases involved two actors and 17 cases involved one actor. In 20 of the 31 cases, individuals operated alone. Over half (19 of the 37) of the individuals were health professionals. The majority (n = 17) of cases involved prescription as the method of acquisition, while seven cases involved the importation of PIEDs.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The small number of cases identified, with the majority involving only a single actor, and half of the cases involving those in the medical profession. The findings suggest that discrete occurrences of trafficking involves individuals or small groups that do not appear to be linked to large-scale networks or networks involving the supply and trafficking of other illicit substances.

