Abstract

BACKGROUND: Balance and postural control are related to hearing and hearing loss, but whether they can be improved with hearing-aid use in older adults is not clear. We systematically reviewed controlled studies in which balance and hearing were tested in experienced older hearing aid users to determine the potential effects of hearing-aid use on balance.



DESIGN: The review was pre-registered in PROSPERO and performed in accordance with PRISMA. The question, inclusion and exclusion criteria were defined using the Population, Intervention, Control, Outcomes and Study design (PICOS) framework. Older adults with hearing loss with no experience with hearing aids, or balance tests conducted without hearing aids in hearing aid users served as controls. SUMMARY: 803 studies were screened, 8 of which met the inclusion and exclusion criteria and were included in the final review. Five of the eight studies found a significant correlation between the use of hearing aids and the outcomes of the balance tests. The quality of the studies was limited or moderate. KEY MESSAGES: The role of hearing aids in balance and postural control is unclear because of the quality of the papers and the sparse reporting of hearing status and hearing aids quality of fitting and use.

