Yarborough BJH, Stumbo SP, Coleman MJ, Ling Grant DS, Hulsey J, Shaw JL, Ahmedani BK, Bruschke C, Carson CPA, Cooper R, Firemark A, Hulst D, Massimino S, Miller-Matero LR, Swanson JR, Leonard A, Westphal J, Coleman KJ. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2023; 85: 8-18.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2023.09.006

37717389

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our objective was to describe suicide prevention care for individuals prescribed opioids or with opioid use disorder (OUD) and identify opportunities for improving this care.

METHODS: Adult patients (n = 65) from four health systems with an opioid-involved overdose and clinicians (n = 21) who had contact with similar patients completed 30-60-min semi-structured interviews. A community advisory board contributed to development of all procedures, and interpretation and summary of findings.

RESULTS: Patients were mostly female (59%), White (63%) and non-Hispanic (77%); 52 were prescribed opioids, 49% had diagnosed OUD, and 42% experienced an intentional opioid-involved overdose.

FINDINGS included: 1) when prescribed an opioid or treated for OUD, suicide risks were typically not discussed; 2) 35% of those with an intentional opioid-involved overdose and over 80% with an unintentional overdose reported no discussion of suicidal ideation when treated for the overdose; and 3) suicide-related follow-up care was uncommon among those with unintentional overdoses despite suicidal ideation being reported by >20%. Clinicians reported that when prescribing opioids or treating OUD, post-overdose suicide-related screening or counseling was not done routinely.

CONCLUSIONS: There were several opportunities to tailor suicide prevention care for patients who were treated for opioid-involved overdoses within health systems.


Suicidal ideation; Qualitative study; Opioid overdose prevention; Provider behavior; Suicide risk screening

