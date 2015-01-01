Abstract

Drowning is a significant global cause of unintentional injury fatalities, and accurate forensic diagnosis of drowning remains a challenge due to the nonspecific nature of post-mortem findings obtained through classical autopsy methods. Our manuscript addresses this issue by focusing on the emerging use of paranasal sinus fluid as a valuable tool in determining the cause of death, specifically in distinguishing drowning from non-drowning cases. The study provided a comprehensive summary of available evidence from observational studies that compared findings in the paranasal sinuses between drowning and non-drowning victims, analyzing parameters such as the presence of fluid, fluid volume, and density. The study encompassed a total of 14 selected studies involving 1044 subjects and utilized rigorous risk of bias assessment and data synthesis techniques. The meta-analysis demonstrated a strong association between the presence of fluid in the paranasal sinuses and drowning (OR = 17.1; 95% CI 7.2 to 40.5; p < 0.001). In addition, drowning victims had a significantly greater volume of fluid (SMD = 0.8; 95% CI 0.5 to 1.2; p < 0.001) and lower fluid density (SMD = -1.4; 95% -2.5 to -0.4; p = 0.008) compared to non-drowning cases. The results support the utility of paranasal sinus fluid analysis as a valuable diagnostic method in cases where drowning is suspected but cannot be definitively confirmed through traditional approaches.

