Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over half of fatal occupational injuries in the oil and gas extraction (OGE) industry are due to transportation incidents. While driving for work is common in this industry and risky driving behaviors have been identified as contributing factors to fatal crashes among OGE workers, limited information is available on the frequency of risky driving behaviors and employer policies to reduce these behaviors.



METHODS: Researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey of OGE workers in three states. Responses from 363 OGE workers who drive as a part of their work duties were analyzed to evaluate relationships between self-reported risky driving behaviors (i.e., speeding, cell phone use, and driving unbelted) and awareness of motor vehicle safety policies by their employers.



RESULTS: Hands-free cell phone use was the most common risky driving behavior among participants (59.8%), while a hands-free cell phone ban was the least commonly reported employer motor vehicle safety policy (34.7%). Multiple logistic regression results identified longer work and commuting hours, lack of employer motor vehicle safety policies, having ever been in a work crash, and being employed by an operator to be significantly associated with risky driving behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Workers whose employers lacked motor vehicle safety policies were more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Results of this survey support the implementation of motor vehicle safety interventions such as bans on texting and handheld and hands-free cell phone use, speed management, and in-vehicle monitoring systems by OGE employers as well as research focusing on the effectiveness of these interventions in OGE. Additional research could examine worker driving behaviors through self-reported data in combination with objective measures.

