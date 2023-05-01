Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We analyze and compare the factors that influence the fatality of pedestrian and bicyclist involved crashes in New Jersey using available police-reported crash data between 2016 and 2020. Under three percent of crashes involve non-motorists statewide, but these account for about one third of all traffic fatalities in the state.



METHODS: Our analysis is broken down into five parts: we (1) analyze the relationship between minority and low-income communities and non-motorist involved crashes; (2) identify spatial differences between non-motorist involved crashes and non-motorist involved fatal crashes; (3) compare the factors affecting fatal pedestrian crashes in New Jersey and in four counties in southern New Jersey for which we have data on pedestrian infrastructure; (4) compare the factors affecting fatal pedestrian crashes and fatal cyclist crashes in New Jersey; and, (5) discuss priority areas for improving safety.



RESULTS: Crashes occur disproportionately more often in low-income communities. Moreover, we find that crashes are less likely to be geocoded if they take place in low-income and minority areas, a concerning finding considering that geocoded crashes are of paramount importance in identifying specific corridors for improvement. Light conditions, non-motorist age, posted speed, and vehicle type are significant factors influencing the fatality of non-motorist involved crashes. The proximity to a crosswalk or sidewalk is associated with decreased risk of a fatal crash for pedestrians. Cyclist crashes in low-income neighborhoods were more likely to be fatal - a finding that we attribute to lower access to bicycle facilities in low-income areas.



CONCLUSIONS: We conclude with countermeasures, including a call for better data collection.

Language: en