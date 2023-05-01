|
Citation
|
Mathisen GE, Tjora T. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 174-184.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37718044
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Speaking up about safety issues, termed "safety voice," is a proactive response where people across all levels of the organization express their concerns to prevent physical hazards. An understanding of safety voice requires insight into its antecedents. A perceived need to fit in with the organization and fear of consequences can trump the courage to speak out about safety concerns. Safety voice climate can be seen as a manifestation of the social exchanges in an organization and functions as a roadmap of which speaking out behaviors are encouraged and which behaviors are not. This study conceptualizes safety voice climate, presents the Safety Voice Climate Scale (SVCS) as a measurement tool, and gathers initial evidence for its validity. The study also assesses the associations between the SVCS and safety voice behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety culture; Leadership; High-risk industry; Safety climate; Safety lead indicator; Safety voice