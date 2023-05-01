Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In comparison to the general population and other emergency services workers, paramedics experience high rates of work-related psychological injury. However, there is limited understanding of the case and practitioner-related factors that increase the risk of psychological injury among these workers. This paper aims to identify case and practitioner-related factors associated with paramedic work-related psychological injury in Victoria, Australia, through data linkage.



METHODS: Data linkage of 7,223 paramedic injury reports with electronic patient care records, and paramedic demographic data from the single state-wide ambulance service in Victoria, Australia - Ambulance Victoria. Injuries reported between 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2020 were included. Factors associated with paramedic psychological injury were assessed using multivariable logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 4,641 (64%) injury reports were successfully linked, of which, 244 (5%) were psychological injuries. Shift hours between 0401 and 0800 (AOR 1.83; 95%CI: 1.12-2.97), cardiac arrest or deceased patient attendances (AOR 2.15; 95%CI: 1.06-4.34), hospital or medical center case locations (AOR 2.44; 95%CI: 1.22-4.91), and Priority 0 (AOR 2.27; 95%CI: 1.26-4.09), Priority 2 (AOR 1.56; 95%CI: 1.04-2.33), and Priority 3 (AOR 1.95; 95%CI: 1.15-3.32) dispatch codes were associated with increased odds of psychological injury. Increasing patient age (AOR 0.98; 95%CI: 0.97-0.99), and the absence of other emergency services on scene (AOR 0.50; 95%CI: 0.34-0.72) were associated with decreased odds of paramedic psychological injury.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to collectively examine and identify EMS case and practitioner-related characteristics associated with paramedic psychological injury through data linkage of EMS agency-level data sources. PRACTICAL APPLICATION: The findings of this study highlight the dispatch case characteristics that may increase the risk of a paramedic sustaining a work-related psychological injury, and consequently facilitate the early identification, intervention, and support of the individuals most at risk.

