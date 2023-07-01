|
Citation
Li Q, Wang Z, Kolla RDTN, Li M, Yang R, Lin PS, Li X. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 253-261.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37718053
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Nighttime crashes account for 74% of pedestrian fatalities in the United States, and reduced visibility is a significant cause of nighttime pedestrian crashes. Maintaining sufficient and uniform roadway lighting is an effective countermeasure to improve pedestrian visibility and prevent nighttime pedestrian crashes and injuries. Previous studies have not quantified the safety effects of roadway photometric patterns (i.e., average lighting level and uniformity) on nighttime pedestrian crashes on roadway segments.
Language: en
Keywords
Street lighting; CMF; Crash modification factor; Horizontal illuminance; Matched case-control study; Nighttime pedestrian crash