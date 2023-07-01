|
Laverdet C, Malola P, Meyer T, Delhomme P. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 274-285.
37718055
INTRODUCTION: Electric personal mobility devices (ePMDs), as well as crashes involving ePMDs, have been on the rise all over the world. The objectives of this study were: (a) to summarize the literature based on a narrow definition of ePMD (excluding e-bikes) and (b) to sort out the results to fit into a psychological and behavioral framework. The available literature was sorted into three main categories: the behaviors of ePMD drivers, their antecedents, and their consequences.
Crashes; Public policy; Road safety; Driving behavior; Electric personal mobility devices