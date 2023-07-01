Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study evaluated interconnected pathways of the use of safety management systems (SMS), environmental management systems (EMS), Lean, participatory programs, and integrated systems and their effect on safety management and other organizational outcomes from the perspective of safety professionals working within complex work systems.



METHOD: Data were collected from 136 safety professionals. A structural path analysis assessed direct and indirect effects within the model and a confirmatory factor analysis evaluated high impact risk management practices and safety incidents as a model to assess safety management outcomes.



RESULTS: SMS implementation had significant direct effects on safety climate and high impact risk management practices. EMS implementation had significant direct effects on environmental management outcomes. Integration of SMS and EMS with Lean had significant direct effects on safety climate and safety professional engagement. Participatory programs had significant direct effects on high impact risk management practices and safety incidents. Safety professional engagement and safety climate had significant mediating effects on safety and organizational outcomes as did the use of high impact risk management practices.



CONCLUSION: Results of this study present a case for the use of high impact risk management practices and safety incidents as a measurement of safety management outcomes and the use of participatory programs, SMS, and integrated systems, driven by highly engaged individuals to influence safety and organizational outcomes.

