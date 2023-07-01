SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mullins-Jaime C, Smith TD. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 286-297.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.07.007

PMID

37718056

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study evaluated interconnected pathways of the use of safety management systems (SMS), environmental management systems (EMS), Lean, participatory programs, and integrated systems and their effect on safety management and other organizational outcomes from the perspective of safety professionals working within complex work systems.

METHOD: Data were collected from 136 safety professionals. A structural path analysis assessed direct and indirect effects within the model and a confirmatory factor analysis evaluated high impact risk management practices and safety incidents as a model to assess safety management outcomes.

RESULTS: SMS implementation had significant direct effects on safety climate and high impact risk management practices. EMS implementation had significant direct effects on environmental management outcomes. Integration of SMS and EMS with Lean had significant direct effects on safety climate and safety professional engagement. Participatory programs had significant direct effects on high impact risk management practices and safety incidents. Safety professional engagement and safety climate had significant mediating effects on safety and organizational outcomes as did the use of high impact risk management practices.

CONCLUSION: Results of this study present a case for the use of high impact risk management practices and safety incidents as a measurement of safety management outcomes and the use of participatory programs, SMS, and integrated systems, driven by highly engaged individuals to influence safety and organizational outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Safety climate; Risk management practices; Safety management systems; Safety metrics; Safety professional engagement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print