Durrani U, Lee C. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 298-310.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37718057
INTRODUCTION: The prediction of when the driver will react to a change in the lead vehicle motion is critical for assessing rear-end crash risk using car-following models. Past studies have assumed constant reaction time and driver's continuous reaction. However, these assumptions are not valid as the driver's reaction time can vary in different car-following situations and the driver does not continuously react to the lead vehicle motion. Thus, this study predicted the driver's reaction time using the Wiedemann car-following model and the Accumulator model. The Accumulator model assumes the driver's start of reaction based on the accumulation of looming and thereby reflects the driver's intermittent reaction.
Reaction time; Truck; Accumulator model; Car-following; Looming; Rear-end crash risk; Wiedemann model