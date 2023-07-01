Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prediction of when the driver will react to a change in the lead vehicle motion is critical for assessing rear-end crash risk using car-following models. Past studies have assumed constant reaction time and driver's continuous reaction. However, these assumptions are not valid as the driver's reaction time can vary in different car-following situations and the driver does not continuously react to the lead vehicle motion. Thus, this study predicted the driver's reaction time using the Wiedemann car-following model and the Accumulator model. The Accumulator model assumes the driver's start of reaction based on the accumulation of looming and thereby reflects the driver's intermittent reaction.



METHOD: Fifty drivers' behavior was observed using a driving simulator in two scenarios: (1) approach and follow a moving lead vehicle and (2) approach a stopped lead vehicle. The Accumulator model predicted the reaction times based on different looming variables (angular velocity and tau-inverse), lead vehicle type (car and truck), and lead vehicle brake lights (on or off).



RESULTS: The Accumulator model showed lower prediction errors of the reaction time than the Wiedemann model, which assumes reaction based on the fixed looming threshold. The Accumulator model predicted the reaction times more accurately when it was calibrated with the angular velocity due to width and height of lead vehicles. Moreover, the Accumulator model with tau-inverse produced the smallest prediction error of reaction times among different Accumulator models and the Wiedemann model when lead vehicle brake lights were on.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that the Accumulator model is a promising method of predicting the driver's reaction time in car-following situations, which affects rear-end crash risk. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The Accumulator model can be incorporated into a car-following model for the prediction of reaction times and can estimate the rear-end collision risk of vehicles more accurately.

