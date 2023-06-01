Abstract

PROBLEM: Employers are required to report severe work-related injuries (e.g., amputation, inpatient hospitalization, or loss of an eye), to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This study examined the OSHA severe injury reports (SIRs) public microdata to understand time-related trends and patterns.



METHODS: This study included all SIRs from January 2015 to December 2021 (84 months). We employed time series decomposition models (classical additive and multiplicative, X-11, and X-13ARIMA-SEATS) to evaluate monthly seasonal effect and seasonally adjusted trend of SIRs. We developed data visuals to display trends from different models with the original data series. We compared number of daily SIRs by day of the week, and yearly trends by 2-digit NAICS and separately by 1-digit OIICS injury event.



RESULTS: There were a total of 70,241 SIRs in this 7 year period; ranging from 8,704 to 11,156 per year, and 600 to 1,100 per month. Seasonally adjusted trend indicated a gradual increase of SIRs over time until October 2018, then a steeper decrease until August 2020, and staying somewhat flat for the rest of the months. Seasonality indicated more SIRs were reported in the summer months (June, July, August). Daily SIRs indicated a weekday average of 34 (SD = 9) and weekend average of 11 (SD = 5). The Manufacturing and Construction industries reported the highest yearly SIRs. Contact with objects and equipment, and falls, slips, trips were the most numerous injury events associated with SIRs.



DISCUSSION: Although Federal OSHA SIR data do not include SIRs from state-plan jurisdictions, the data provide a timely national trend of SIR. This is the first known time series analysis of SIRs. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings of this study highlight the ability of researchers to use the SIRs as a timely indicator to understand occupational injury trends by specific industries and injury events.

