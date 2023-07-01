|
Citation
|
Thallapureddy S, Sherratt F, Bhandari S, Hallowell M, Hansen H. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 336-345.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37718061
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Incident investigation is a foundational tool of safety management. Determining the causal factors of any incident underpins organizational learning and subsequent positive change to processes and practices. Research of incident investigation has largely focused on what information to collect, how to analyze it, and how to optimize resultant conclusions and organizational learning. However, much less attention has been paid to the process of information collection, and specifically that of subjective information obtained through interviews. Yet, as all humans are biased and can't help being so, the information collection process is inevitably vulnerable to bias.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bias; Construction Industry; Incident Investigation; Learning from Incidents