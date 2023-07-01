Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this paper is to understand the causes of occupational accidents in Spain's mining sector in order to propose action plans and improve future accident rates.



METHOD: This research analyzed a pool of data on 15,032 accidents occurring in the mining sector and reported to authorities between 2013 and 2018. Accidents are divided into three levels of severity: light, serious, and fatal. We study the influence of 12 variables on the accident severity rate in our sample.



RESULTS: The results show that accident severity is related to age, gender, nationality, length of service, economic activity, company size, accident location, days of injury leave, day of the week, deviation, injury, and specific Spanish region. This sector produces a high rate of serious accidents compared to all other sectors; has a male-dominated, older and experienced workforce; and employs mainly Spanish workers. Its activity is concentrated in larger companies and the work involves the use of heavy machinery and dangerous materials. We offer conclusions and future lines of research to help regulators, companies and workers to improve worker safety.

