Sun Y, Jeelani I, Gheisari M. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 39-51.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37718066
INTRODUCTION: Small mobile robots have become increasingly popular in the construction domain over the last few years. They are stable on rough terrains, can walk over small obstacles, climb stairs, and carry various sensors or arms to perform diverse functions and sub-tasks required to complete construction-related tasks. Saving time, improving accessibility to difficult or unsafe spaces, and reducing costs while accomplishing construction tasks are some of the benefits of using small, mobile robots in construction. However, serious concerns about new workplace hazards could arise from having mobile robots on the jobsite. Unfortunately, no study has attempted to evaluate these risks, especially in the construction domain. Therefore, there was a significant need to develop a holistic understanding of the direct and indirect risks of mobile robot applications in construction.
Language: en
Safety; Construction; Collaborative robots; Human-robot interactions