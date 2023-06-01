Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls and motor-vehicle crashes (MVCs) are leading causes of unintentional injury deaths among older adults (65+) in the United States. Injury prevention resources exist to help healthcare providers reduce fall and MVC risk among older adult patients. However, awareness of these resources among healthcare providers is unclear.



METHODS: Questions were included in the 2019 DocStyles survey that assessed healthcare provider awareness of three injury prevention resources: (1) the American Geriatrics Society's (AGS's) Clinician's Guide to Assessing and Counseling Older Drivers, (2) the Clinical Assessment of Driving Related Skills (CADReS), and (3) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) initiative. We also explored the circumstances and current practices for counseling older adult patients on fall prevention and driving safety.



RESULTS: Only 20% of providers reported awareness of any of the injury prevention resources. Providers were more likely to report either screening for fall risk or unsafe driving when an older adult presented with a fall concern (74.5%) or driving concern or recent crash (85.1%), compared to annual screening for fall risk (67.7%) or driving safety (47.7%). More providers reported discussing the increased fall or MVC risk associated with patient medications, referring patient for driving fitness evaluations, or discussing alternative transportation options with the patient after adverse events or patient-initiated concerns compared to routine annual discussions.



CONCLUSION: Healthcare gaps persist in the screening and assessment of older adult risk factors for falls and unsafe driving. Limited provider awareness of clinical resources related to preventing older adult falls and unsafe driving may be contributing to these healthcare gaps. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Improving healthcare provider awareness of these resources could help them identify older adults at risk of a fall or MVC and promote injury prevention efforts in their clinical practices.

Language: en