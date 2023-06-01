|
Citation
|
Clarke-Sather A, Schofield KE. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 86: 52-61.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37718070
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A framework of collaboration between safety professionals and design engineers was proposed that provided direction for utilizing analysis of quantitative and qualitative data to prevent worker injury. This interdisciplinary, context-steeped approach can be utilized across a variety of industries to promote risk reduction by designing equipment and processes to prevent common workplace injuries in the first place. Safety professional expertise in regional worker's compensation claims analysis (including statistical analysis on a quantitative basis and qualitative analysis of trends in written injury descriptions of circumstance) provided the starting point for identifying industries of interest for this approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk; Injury prevention; Worker health and safety; Workers’ compensation