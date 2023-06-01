Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A variety of factors are driving the development of robotics and automation in the agriculture industry including the nature of work, workforce shortages, and a variety of economic, climatic, technologic, political, and social factors. While some new robotics and automated machines are available commercially, most are still being developed. This provides occupational safety and health researchers an unprecedented opportunity to mitigate risks and benefit the health and safety of agriculture workers.



METHOD: The NIOSH Office of Agriculture Safety and Health (OASH) is working to better understand how the advancements in automation and robotics is affecting workers. OASH is coordinating with the NIOSH Center of Occupational Robotics Research (CORR) to help to increase the understanding of human/machine interactions; improve the ability to identify injuries and fatalities involving automation/ robotics; and provide guidance on working safely with automation/ robotics. OASH also joined a small team of academics and industry to organize the SAfety For Emerging Robotics and Autonomous aGriculture or (SAFER AG) Workshop to identify gaps in knowledge and research needs that connect to issues related to risks and regulations/standards, occupational safety research, and impacts on workforce and society. This workshop was sponsored by USDA NIFA. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Occupational safety and health experts need to engage and collaborate with developers of technology. It is also increasingly important for occupational safety and health researchers and practitioners to not only become familiar with existing manufacturing safety standards, but also the lengthy standards development process. Joining consensus standards groups to help shape new standards for emerging technologies may help to mitigate adverse worker impacts. NIOSH's Office of Agriculture Safety and Health will continue to identify research gaps, support new research projects, education, outreach efforts and the development of best practices with our partners.

Language: en