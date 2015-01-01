|
Sivaramakrishnan S, Venkatesan V, Paranthaman SK, Sathianathan R, Raghavan S, Pradhan P. Med. Princ. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Karger Publishers)
37717578
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a significant public health issue and a major cause of death in all ages worldwide. Previous studies have shown the involvement of genetics in suicidal behaviour. This study aimed to assess the role of the genetic variants of the serotonin transporter genes (5HTTLPR, SLC6A4 intron 2) and receptor gene (5HTR2AT102C) in individuals who died of suicide. The study compares the serum levels of serotonin between the cases and controls.
Language: en