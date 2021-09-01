Abstract

BACKGROUND: During pregnancy, intimate partner violence (IPV) is a health problem associated with severe adverse birth outcomes. The Ethiopian Demographic Health Survey showed that more than one-third of married women faced IPV. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effects of IPV during pregnancy on adverse birth outcomes.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted from September 1st, 2021 to April 30th, 2022. Using a systematic random sampling technique, participants were enrolled from 20 to 24 weeks of gestation at antenatal visits at the selected public health institutions. The validated and modified standards of the World Health Organization Domestic Violence Questionnaire were used to screen for IPV. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression models were used in this study. The relative risk was also calculated to predict the occurrence of adverse birth outcomes.



RESULTS: Overall, 701 pregnant women were followed from 20 to 24 weeks of gestation until delivery in a 1:2 ratio (244 exposed to 457 non-exposed). Preterm birth increased by 1.02 times (RR=1.02, 95 CI; 0.979-1.047), low birth weight with RR= 2.023, 95% CI; 1.201-3.407 and stillbirth (RR= 1.124, 95%CI; 0.43-3.055). Among the exposed groups, 167(23.8%), 83 (11.8%), and 51 (7.3%) had emotional, physical, and sexual violence, respectively. The odds of developing adverse birth outcomes from IPV exposure were [AOR=1.63,95% CI: [1.23, 3.75], emotional violence [AOR= 1.70:95% CI: [1.24, 4.24], and physical violence [AOR= 3.99:95% CI: [1.51, 10.52] times higher than those of their counterparts. No significant association was observed between sexual violence and adverse birth outcomes. Being unsupported by the husband and having previous adverse birth outcomes increased IPV by nearly four-fold [AOR=3.80:95% CI; 1.19, 12.09] and [AOR= 3.70:95% CI:1.49, 9.17], respectively. The odds of mothers with a 2nd visit MUAC measurement of < 23 cm were [AOR=2.81:95% CI; 1.20, 6.61].



CONCLUSION: The incidence of adverse birth outcomes was significantly higher in the physically IPV-exposed group than in the non-exposed group. Therefore, pregnant women should be screened for IPV during their antenatal period. Thus, IPV-exposed pregnant women should be counseled and closely followed up.

