Abstract

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are providing new tools to clinicians. AI tools have the potential to process vast amounts of data in a short amount of time, providing new insights and changing how we approach complicated healthcare problems. AI has the potential to assist clinicians in medical decision-making capacity assessments by providing additional insights to an evaluation process that currently lacks universal objective standards. However, despite the promise of AI in this setting, there remain significant concerns making it unlikely to replace human evaluators anytime soon. AI remains highly susceptible to biased inputs and thus biased decisions, raises questions about autonomy, and creates uncertainty for who is accountable for the ultimate decision of capacity. In this paper we explore these ethical considerations of using AI for capacity assessments. While we acknowledge AI may not be ready to replace physicians in determining patient medical-decision making capacity, these new technologies have significant near-term potential as a tool to screen patients, uncover physician biases, and guide next steps after a capacity determination has been made.

