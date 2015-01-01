|
Citation
Al-Benna S. Acta Chir. Plast. 2023; 65(2): 66-69.
PMID
37722902
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Electrical burns account for up to 10% of burns admissions worldwide and are a potentially serious mechanism of injury. The aim of this study is to describe the epidemiology, presentation, management and complications of electrical burn injuries in adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective study of all adult patients with electrical burns admitted to a tertiary burns centre.
Keywords
Burns; adult: burns; electric; operative; surgical procedures