Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Analyze the epidemiological profile of patients with traumatic spinal fractures treated at Mário Covas State Hospital between 2015 and 2020.



METHODOLOGY: This is an epidemiological, descriptive, retrospective, quantitative, comparative, medical records review-type study. Data collection was carried out between May and June 2022 at the Mário Covas State Hospital, the following characteristics being evaluated: age, sex, lesion topography, trauma mechanism, origin and treatment.



RESULTS: Data from 252 patients with traumatic spinal fractures were analyzed. The mean age of patients was 48.7 years, 74.7% were male. The mechanism of trauma from falls from a height and the topography of the lumbar vertebrae have a highly significant trend. The most affected vertebrae are lumbar L1, thoracic T12 and cervical C6. The crossing of the age group with the male sex is higher than expected in those over 60 years of age. The crossing of the age group with the trauma mechanism is higher than expected, between 20 and 39 years.



CONCLUSION: There are few published works on the epidemiology of traumatic fractures of the spine, which points to the need for further studies on the subject. Level of Evidence III; Retrospective comparative study.

Language: en