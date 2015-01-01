SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alshakhsi S, Babiker A, Montag C, Ali R. Acta Psychol. 2023; 240: e104026.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.actpsy.2023.104026

37722329

Recent meta-analytical evidence indicates a mild association between higher neuroticism and lower conscientiousness scores and a tendency towards problematic social media use (PSMU). However, fear of missing out (FoMO) has emerged as a critical variable in understanding the positive link between neuroticism and PSMU. Given the replication crisis in psychology, this study aimed to reinvestigate personality-PSMU associations and, crucially, the less-studied FoMO mediation effect. To ensure generalizability of the findings, we recruited two diverse samples with European and Arabian backgrounds. The results revealed a significant total effect of neuroticism on PSMU for both cultural groups, with the European sample demonstrating a fully mediated effect via FoMO, whereas the Arab sample showed a partially mediated effect via FoMO, along with a significant direct effect. This study contributes to the existing literature by highlighting the importance of FoMO as a mediator between neuroticism and PSMU and some minor potential cultural differences in this association.


Personality; Conscientiousness; Fear of missing out; FoMO; Neuroticism; Problematic social media use; Social media addiction; Social networks use disorder

