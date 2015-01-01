Abstract

BACKGROUND: Birth through genocidal rape has a detrimental impact on the health of the offspring; however, there is scarce literature that focuses on efforts to support and reintegrate people born of this crime due to the lack of needs assessments that can inform policies and interventions.



OBJECTIVE: This study sought to explore perceptions of the intervention utility and effectiveness in supporting and reintegrating offspring born of the 1994 genocidal rape against the Tutsi in Rwanda.



METHODS: A purposive sample of 16 dyads of non-partnered mothers raped in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and their offspring participated in semi-structured qualitative interviews. The transcribed interview verbatims were uploaded to NVivo 12 and analyzed inductively using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in several subthemes that were grouped into four main themes based on research questions. These themes included the reconstruction of a positive image (ie, hardworking, contribution to the community, supporting vulnerable people, etc.), the benefits of collaborating with peers in a similar situation (ie, a sense of belonging, self-acceptance, relieving distress and emotional pain, etc.), the support obtained from Survivors Fund Rwanda (ie, psychosocial support, financial support for school fees, support to get a job), and the intervention and strategies needed (ie, continuous psychosocial support, catch-up learning programs, accompaniment support, advocacy to get a job, supporting the parents, etc.).



CONCLUSION: Our results highlight how the youth born of genocidal rape are reconstructing a positive image and self-advocacy, their perception of obtained support, and the recommended intervention. These findings will help in initiating or strengthening interventions targeting this population, especially strategies to support and reintegrate them.

Language: en