Abstract

How do daily fluctuations in aggression relate to daily variability in affect and self-esteem? Although research has examined how trait aggression relates to affect and self-esteem, state aggression has received little attention. To this end, we had 120 US undergraduates participate in a 14-day daily diary study where they responded to state-level measures of aggression, affect, and self-esteem. Crucially, we used multifaceted state measures of both aggression (anger, hostility, verbal aggression, physical aggression) and affect (positive vs. negative, activated vs. deactivated). Multilevel models revealed that daily anger and hostility related positively to daily negative affect and negatively to daily positive affect. Similarly, daily anger and hostility related negatively to daily self-esteem. In contrast, daily verbal and physical aggression were largely unrelated to daily affect and self-esteem; however, unexpectedly, daily physical aggression related positively to daily positive activated affect, but only when controlling for the other daily aggression domains. Overall, daily attitudinal aggression measures-anger and hostility-related to daily affect and self-esteem in theoretically consistent ways, whereas daily behavioral aggression measures-verbal and physical aggression-did not. Our findings support expanding the General Aggression Model to incorporate state-level processes.

