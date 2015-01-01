Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fear of falling (FOF) are common in patients with diabetic foot disease (DFD).



PURPOSE: To understand the relationship between falls, FOF, and related factors in patients with DFD.



METHOD: We recruited 70 patients being treated for DFD at two hospitals in Korea. A structured questionnaire was used in investigating fall experience, FOF, and related factors.



RESULTS: Among the participants, 42.8 % fell in the past year, and FOF was reported in 57.1 %. Rates of "no caregiver," "DFD duration (>1 year)," and "burning pain" were higher in fallers than non-fallers. The rates of "older adults (≥65 years of age)," "unemployed," "not using assistive devices," "visual impairment," and "hearing impairment" were higher in patients with FOF than in those without FOF. However, the level of balance confidence was lower in patients with FOF.



CONCLUSIONS: The fall experience of patients with DFD was associated with the presence of their caregiver, disease-related factors, and foot pain symptoms, while FOF was related to age and fall-related factors.

Language: en