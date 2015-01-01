SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McLarnon M, Heron N. BMJ 2023; 382: e073161.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmj-2022-073161

PMID

37722751

Abstract

What you need to know

Concussion rehabilitation should last at least 20 days for non-elite sport participants, with a dedicated relative rest period of 24-48 hours and then phased return to work, education, and finally, sport

No return to competitive sport should occur before day 21 following concussion in non-elite athletes

Recovery from concussion varies, but for most people, symptoms will resolve within two weeks. If symptoms have not settled within four weeks, refer patients to a concussion specialist, eg, a consultant in sport and exercise medicine or a neurologist with a specialist interest

Sports related concussion (SRC) is defined as "a complex pathophysiological process affecting the brain, induced by traumatic biomechanical forces."123 It is typically caused by a direct blow to the head, face, neck, or elsewhere on the body, with force transmitted to the head. It generally causes rapid onset transient neurological dysfunction, including presenting with headache or difficulty concentrating (however, this may be delayed in some cases) and is not associated with structural injury to the brain or pathology on neuro-imaging. One study in Canada reported an average annual incidence of one concussion per 87 residents.4

SRC is relevant to primary care because head injuries and potential SRC are common presentations from events such as rugby tackles or falling off a bicycle or horse. Patients are often advised to see their GP for concussion symptoms, and recent UK Concussion Guidelines for Non-Elite (Grassroots) Sport recommend that anyone who still has symptoms after 28 days should seek medical advice from their GP.5 Additionally, all concussion …


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print