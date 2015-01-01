Abstract

A tear of the pectoralis major (PM) muscle is a rare injury that is prevalent in men between 20 and 40 years of age and those in a military profession.1 2



In a 26-year-old soldier, an incorrectly attached parachute harness led to unintentional hyperabduction of the left arm, resulting in rupture of the PM tendon.



To provide support, the parachute belts are fixed from behind. However, in this case, the belt on the left side was applied asymmetrically, running under--instead of above--the upper arm, which caused jerky hyperabduction of the left arm as the belt straightened when the soldier jumped to parachute down.



The soldier visited the emergency room of the local civilian hospital complaining of pain in the anterior shoulder region, which restricted movement of the arm. Because the initial clinical diagnosis was a tear of the long biceps tendon, conservative therapy was recommended. In the following days, the soldier looked in the mirror and noticed that the left pectoralis muscle was deformed. Because of his deformed left pectoralis muscle and persistent pain, he decided to visit his troop doctor. At first glance, the MRI diagnosis did not support a PM rupture. He visited our clinic 2 weeks after visiting his troop doctor. The de novo evaluation of the first MRI scan confirmed the diagnosis as well as dehiscence of the PM tendon measuring approximately 4 cm...

