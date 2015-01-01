|
Vingolo EM, Chines C, Tanassi C, Charte A, Cecchinello L, Campigotto M. Clin. Optom. (Auckl.) 2023; 15: 185-190.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Medical Press)
37719027
PURPOSE: In several sports, appropriate training strategies remain a challenge for athletes and coaches, with the goal of improving performance. Extensive research has proposed several technical tools for obtaining parametric evaluations before competition in real life. This study aimed to assess whether some retinal performances might be improved using psychophysical techniques in health professionals involved in motorcycle sports (FIM MotoE).
Language: en
biofeedback; fixation; high-speed drivers; microperimetry; motorcycle