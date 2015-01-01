Abstract

PURPOSE: In several sports, appropriate training strategies remain a challenge for athletes and coaches, with the goal of improving performance. Extensive research has proposed several technical tools for obtaining parametric evaluations before competition in real life. This study aimed to assess whether some retinal performances might be improved using psychophysical techniques in health professionals involved in motorcycle sports (FIM MotoE).



METHODS: Two MotoE drivers were screened at baseline using complete ophthalmological examinations and evaluation of retinal reaction times, followed by a biofeedback training program. After 4 months of training, the subjects underwent a control visit using the same protocol as the baseline.



RESULTS: Central reaction time was shorter for 75% of drivers, with a consistent reduction (mean value of 20%). The peripheral reaction time showed an increasing trend after visual training. In both drivers, fixation stability improved dramatically (in 30% increments).



CONCLUSION: The potential role of advanced technology was applied to high-speed drivers. Our results may be due to an attentional shift from the peripheral retina to the central retina during training. In our opinion, training potentiates the most useful pathways at the expense of less involved retinal and cortical areas, thus improving driving abilities and safety.

