SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Poonai N, Freedman SB, Newton AS, Sawyer S, Gaucher N, Ali S, Wright B, Miller MR, Mater A, Fitzpatrick E, Jabbour M, Zemek R, Eltorki M, Doan Q. CMAJ 2023; 195(36): E1221-E1230.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Medical Association)

DOI

10.1503/cmaj.220507

PMID

37722746

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic had profound effects on the mental wellbeing of adolescents. We sought to evaluate pandemic-related changes in health care use for suicidal ideation, self-poisoning and self-harm.

METHODS: We obtained data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information on emergency department visits and hospital admissions from April 2015 to March 2022 among adolescents aged 10-18 years in Canada. We calculated the quarterly percentage of emergency department visits and hospital admissions for a composite outcome comprising suicidal ideation, self-poisoning and self-harm relative to all-cause emergency department visits and hospital admissions. We used interrupted time-series methods to compare changes in levels and trends of these outcomes between the prepandemic (Apr. 1, 2015-Mar. 1, 2020) and pandemic (Apr. 1, 2020-Mar. 31, 2022) periods.

RESULTS: The average quarterly percentage of emergency department visits for suicidal ideation, self-poisoning and self-harm relative to all-cause emergency department visits was 2.30% during the prepandemic period and 3.52% during the pandemic period. The level (0.08%, 95% confidence interval [CI] -0.79% to 0.95%) or trend (0.07% per quarter, 95% CI -0.14% to 0.28%) of this percentage did not change significantly between periods. The average quarterly percentage of hospital admissions for the composite outcome relative to all-cause admissions was 7.18% during the prepandemic period and 8.96% during the pandemic period. This percentage showed no significant change in level (-0.70%, 95% CI -1.90% to 0.50%), but did show a significantly increasing trend (0.36% per quarter; 95% 0.07% to 0.65%) during the pandemic versus prepandemic periods, specifically among females aged 10-14 years (0.76% per quarter, 95% CI 0.22% to 1.30%) and females aged 15-18 years (0.56% per quarter, 95% CI 0.31% to 0.81%).

INTERPRETATION: The quarterly change in the percentage of hospital admissions for suicidal ideation, self-poisoning and self-harm increased among adolescent females in Canada during the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic. This underscores the need to promote public health policies that mitigate the impact of the pandemic on adolescent mental health.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print