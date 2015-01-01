SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Margoni F, Geipel J, Hadjichristidis C, Bakiaj R, Surian L. Cogn. Sci. 2023; 47(9): e13345.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/cogs.13345

PMID

37718470

Abstract

Research suggests that moral evaluations change during adulthood. Older adults (75+) tend to judge accidentally harmful acts more severely than younger adults do, and this age-related difference is in part due to the greater negligence older adults attribute to the accidental harmdoers. Across two studies (N = 254), we find support for this claim and report the novel discovery that older adults' increased attribution of negligence, in turn, is associated with a higher perceived likelihood that the accident would occur. We propose that, because older adults perceive accidents as more likely than younger adults do, they condemn the agents and their actions more and even infer that the agents' omission to exercise due care is intentional. These findings refine our understanding of the cognitive processes underpinning moral judgment in older adulthood and highlight the role of subjective probability judgments in negligence attribution.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Aged; Humans; Probability; Moral judgment; Aging; *Judgment; *Morals; Intentionality; Negligence; Outcome bias; Social Perception

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print