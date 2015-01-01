Abstract

Community-based models of cannabis cultivation, distribution, and consumption-such as cannabis clubs-have been documented across Europe, North America, South America, and New Zealand since the 1990s. For the most part, these models have a history of operating outside existing legislation and regulations. Jurisdictions that have legalized cannabis have approached community-based models in opposite ways (eliminate vs. regulate). Canada legalizing cannabis has resulted in more stringent enforcement and concerted efforts to close these models despite documented health and social benefits. This paper presents a case study of the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) and its consumption space-The Box. We conducted a survey of VCBC members to explore four domains: demographics, cannabis consumption, access to and use of The Box, and the impact of its temporary closure due to COVID-19. From the survey data (n = 104), descriptive statistics were generated and three conceptual avenues were identified. The majority of respondents were 40 years old and older and identified as White (European descent) cisgendered men and women. The majority reported an income of $40,000 or less and a housing status that prevented them from smoking. Close to 75% of our sample consumed cannabis multidaily for therapeutic purposes primarily, but also for a mix of recreation, social, spiritual, and traditional healing purposes. Smoking was the preferred mode of consumption. Respondents accessed The Box daily or weekly. Reasons and benefits for using The Box fell into three categories: public health, harm reduction, and wellness perspectives. Conceptually, we found that The Box acted as a therapeutic space and offered a much-needed consumption space for smokers. We also identified a need to unpack the concept of safety. Overall, the survey reinforces the need for an equity-informed approach to community-based models and cannabis consumption spaces in Canada.

Language: en