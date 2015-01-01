Abstract

Factitious disorders represent deliberately fabricated dissimulation of physical and psychological signs and symptoms seeking medical attention by the patient. Usually, they are ignorant of conventional treatment and consistently change their version of signs and symptoms. Due to various changes in the version, they do not respond to the treatment. They describe their signs and symptoms as dissimulated, imaginative, and exasperated, involving any part of the body. Gingivitis artefacta is an unusual and dramatic presentation with self-inflicted physical injury to the gingival tissues. We present an extremely rare case of frontal lobe glioma causing abnormal psychology of factitious disorder resulting in self-inflected injury to gingiva in an adult male. This case also highlights the management of the dental condition of multiple recessions with coronally advanced flaps with orthodontic buttons.

Language: en