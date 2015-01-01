Abstract

Semantic segmentation, which is a fundamental task in computer vision. Every pixel will have a specific semantic class assigned to it through semantic segmentation methods. Embedded systems and mobile devices are difficult to deploy high-accuracy segmentation algorithms. Despite the rapid development of semantic segmentation, the balance between speed and accuracy must be improved. As a solution to the above problems, we created a cross-scale fusion attention mechanism network called CFANet, which fuses feature maps from different scales. We first design a novel efficient residual module (ERM), which applies both dilation convolution and factorized convolution. Our CFANet is mainly constructed from ERM. Subsequently, we designed a new multi-branch channel attention mechanism (MCAM) to refine the feature maps at different levels. Experiment results show that CFANet achieved 70.6% mean intersection over union (mIoU) and 67.7% mIoU on Cityscapes and CamVid datasets, respectively, with inference speeds of 118 FPS and 105 FPS on NVIDIA RTX2080Ti GPU cards with 0.84M parameters.

